Dell Technologies’ (DELL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $38.77 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.