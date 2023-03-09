Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $65.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $62.08 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

