Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.77

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.77 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 328.50 ($3.95). Devro shares last traded at GBX 328.50 ($3.95), with a volume of 104,738 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Devro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Devro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £549.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,929.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

