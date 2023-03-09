Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 457,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 189,670 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.16.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $531.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 349,545 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 281,448 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,354,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,096,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

