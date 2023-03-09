Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

