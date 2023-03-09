Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 35,444,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 41,570,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

