DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $65.66 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48, a PEG ratio of 948.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

