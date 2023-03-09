Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $461,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DGICA stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.27 million, a P/E ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 0.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,320.00%.
A number of research firms recently commented on DGICA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.
