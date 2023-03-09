Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $461,700.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.8 %

DGICA stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.27 million, a P/E ratio of -302.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,320.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGICA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

