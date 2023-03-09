Donna L. Anderson Sells 2,985 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cactus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.