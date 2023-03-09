Doyle Wealth Management Has $11.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $399.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.47 and a 200-day moving average of $392.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

