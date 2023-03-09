DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,340,985.50 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $19.58 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About DraftKings



DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

