DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,340,985.50 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DraftKings Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of DKNG opened at $19.58 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.