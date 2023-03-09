Drumz (LON:DRUM) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 139,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,647,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Drumz Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Drumz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drumz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drumz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.