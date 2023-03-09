DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.10. DynaResource shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,701 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

