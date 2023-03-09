Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
