Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 772,573 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

