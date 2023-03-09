Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

