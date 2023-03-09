Edison International’s (EIX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.