Emanuel Datt Buys 202,820 Shares of SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Stock

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF – Get Rating) insider Emanuel Datt acquired 202,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,535.80 ($25,862.95).

Emanuel Datt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SelfWealth alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Emanuel Datt acquired 532,417 shares of SelfWealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$101,159.23 ($67,892.10).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Emanuel Datt acquired 12,867 shares of SelfWealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$2,444.73 ($1,640.76).

SelfWealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About SelfWealth

SelfWealth Limited provides online share trading services in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It also supports retail investor community. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelfWealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfWealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.