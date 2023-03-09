Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.71.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741 million, a PE ratio of -130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.