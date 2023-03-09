Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.33. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

