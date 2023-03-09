EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at Citigroup

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 248.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Stories

