Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.