Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Director Acquires $25,040.00 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) Director Kevin M. Charlton bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,856.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

