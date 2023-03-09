Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 145037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The firm has a market cap of C$543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
