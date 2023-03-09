Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.41 and last traded at C$6.42, with a volume of 145037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.78. The firm has a market cap of C$543.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

