Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.89. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 156,745 shares traded.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

