Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 32,388 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

