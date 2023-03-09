Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 32,388 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $491,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383,130.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $33,734.80.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $17,065.50.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06.
Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
