Financial Contrast: Upbound Group (UPBD) vs. Its Rivals

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Upbound Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% Upbound Group Competitors 64.31% -23.99% -0.86%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Upbound Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Upbound Group pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 19.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Upbound Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Upbound Group Competitors 83 414 837 47 2.61

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Upbound Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Upbound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upbound Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion $12.36 million 135.50 Upbound Group Competitors $2.47 billion $152.06 million 65.51

Upbound Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Upbound Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Upbound Group competitors beat Upbound Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

