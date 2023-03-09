Financial Survey: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 10.36, indicating that its stock price is 936% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.64 million 7.93 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.03 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.51 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Phunware and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phunware and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 417.22%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phunware beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

