First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Acquires 655 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. 485,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

