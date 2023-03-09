First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 4.7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 1,956,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,187,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.