First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $214.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

