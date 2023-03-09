Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.34

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $84.27, with a volume of 6372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($193.60) to £164 ($197.21) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.12) to £150 ($180.38) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.14) to £161.16 ($193.80) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($191.20) to £151 ($181.58) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,283.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

