Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.25 ($9.03).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRES. UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.42) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.8 %

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 707.76 ($8.51) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 637.20 ($7.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 996.80 ($11.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,642.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 846.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.15.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

Fresnillo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 8,148.15%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

