Galxe Market Cap Achieves $81.45 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and $13.17 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00006943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00427757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,253.19 or 0.28914107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

