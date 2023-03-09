Gary Lehman Sells 1,465 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 313,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after acquiring an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 212,253 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

