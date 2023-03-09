Generation Development Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 12th.

Generation Development Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 462.65, a quick ratio of 130.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Generation Development Group Company Profile

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management & Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

