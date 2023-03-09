Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

GCO stock traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 644,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,723. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

About Genesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

