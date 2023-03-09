Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.90 EPS.
GCO stock traded down $6.45 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 644,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,723. Genesco has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
