Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.38-2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Genesco has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

About Genesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

