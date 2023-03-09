Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.38-2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Genesco has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $72.34.
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
