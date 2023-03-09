George A. Villasana Sells 2,828 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ABG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.74. The stock had a trading volume of 292,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $253.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,831,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.