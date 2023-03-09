George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00.

On Monday, January 9th, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.40. 1,413,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,463. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

