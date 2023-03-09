Gifford Fong Associates Acquires 25,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gifford Fong Associates lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 9,601,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114,992. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

