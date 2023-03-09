GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.37 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

