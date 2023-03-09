Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26906525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,096.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 34,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $53,957.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,549 shares in the company, valued at $709,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $447,634.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,910,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

