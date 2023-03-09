Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 26906525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.