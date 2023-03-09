Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.27

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 170570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

