Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Declares Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GWI traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.91.

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

