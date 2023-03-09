Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI) Declares Dividend of €0.15

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:GWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Price Performance
GWI traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.95 ($0.04). 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.10 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.91.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile
