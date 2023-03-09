Globe International Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GLB)

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Globe International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Globe International
