Globe International Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GLB)

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLBGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, outdoor, and work wear markets in Australasia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, DOT BOARDS, MILKBAR BIKES, and Impala Skate.

