Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 640,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gold Fields by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 670,329 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

