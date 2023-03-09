Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 266.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,215 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

