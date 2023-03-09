Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 1,186,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,603. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

