Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.30 and last traded at $153.72. Approximately 6,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 850% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

