Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 291.20 ($3.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 269.70 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.27.
In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £2,407,500 ($2,895,021.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
